AIDS Walk Delaware will celebrate International Peace Day on Sept. 21 at two locations, Dravo Plaza on the Wilmington riverfront and Grove Park in Rehoboth Beach.

For more than 30 years, AIDS Walk Delaware has attracted thousands of people to donate and walk in peace and solidarity for Delawareans living with HIV. AIDS Walk Delaware works to advance HIV awareness, reduce stigma and endorse HIV-informed community health for all Delawareans.

Greenhill Pharmacy is this year’s presenting sponsor.

To start a team or register individually, visit aidswalkdelaware.org. After registration, download the free P2P Fundraising mobile app to thank friends or share walk details. Walkers who raise $30 or more will receive a walk T-shirt; must attend walk to receive. Pets on leashes are welcome. Proceeds directly support several statewide AIDS service organizations.

For more, visit aidswalkdelaware.org and facebook.com/aidswalkdelaware.