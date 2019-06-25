Police say a single shot struck a fence.

The Delaware State Police are investigating an incident in which a single gunshot was fired and struck a fence.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. Monday when troopers were dispatched to the 700 block of Green Winged Trail in the Wild Quail Development for a report of a shot being fired. Upon arrival, it was determined that a single gunshot had been fired from the thick wooded tree line area, striking a metal pool fencing that was around the residence. The bullet ricocheted toward the residents who were swimming in the pool at this time. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Corporal Burris at Troop 3 by calling 302-697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com