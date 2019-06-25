In accordance with the Coastal Zone Conversion Permit Act, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and Delaware’s Coastal Zone Industrial Control Board held a joint public hearing June 24 on proposed amendments to the Regulations Governing Delaware’s Coastal Zone, as set forth in 7 DE Admin. Code 101.

DNREC reminds the public that the public comment period for the proposed amendments to Coastal Zone regulations remains open through close of business July 9. Comments may be emailed to lisa.vest@delaware.gov or submitted via U.S. Mail to Lisa Vest, Regulatory Specialist, Office of the Secretary, DNREC, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, DE 19901.

House Bill 190, which was ultimately codified as the Coastal Zone Conversion Permit Act in 2017, amended the original Coastal Zone Act of 1971 and required DNREC to revise its Regulations Governing Delaware’s Coastal Zone. Prior to the passage of the CZCPA, all heavy industry and bulk product transfer activities not in operation on June 28, 1971, were prohibited in the coastal zone. The CZCPA allows for the permitting of these activities under certain conditions. The proposed regulations specify these conditions in accordance with the CZCPA.

For more, visit de.gov/czaregs.