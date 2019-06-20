The Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence announced June 20 it received a $61,180 Allstate Foundation Purple Purse Moving Ahead grant to provide financial empowerment resources to domestic violence and financial abuse survivors across the state.

The grant will provide critical support to more than 300 survivors served by partners Child Inc. People’s Place and the YWCA of Delaware.

The coalition is one of 25 state domestic violence coalitions across the country to receive a total of $1.25 million grants this year. The funds will support the organizations’ efforts to provide job training, matched-savings programs, low-interest loans, credit-building services and financial education to help domestic violence survivors prepare to break free and stay free from abusive relationships.

For more, visit allstatefoundation.org.