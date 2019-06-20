Entercocci bacteria levels high

A water quality advisory has been issued for Dewey Beach, at Dagsworthy Street, following bacterial results that were above the recreational water quality standard.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control collects water samples weekly during the swimming season, at all guarded beaches. Water samples are analyzed to determine the levels of Enterococci bacteria, which is one of several indicator organisms that signal the presence of potentially harmful bacteria and viruses.

According to DNREC, the bacteria in this case most likely originates from wildlife sources. Increased rainfall or waves can result in these indicator bacteria washing into the near-shore waters.

The water quality sample was taken at Dagsworthy Street at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, and will be retested on Friday, June 21. The advisory will be lifted once indicator bacteria levels are within the recreational water quality limits.

For more information go to http://apps.dnrec.state.de.us/RecWater/.