WSFS Bank welcomed Martin Lespada as senior vice president, director of retail strategy.

Lespada will be responsible for the planning and execution of WSFS’ retail-banking blueprint, management of the customer channel delivery strategy, branch development and design, optimization of the branch network, retail performance management and retail operations.

Lespada joins WSFS following a long career with Capital One at the bank’s headquarters in Northern Virginia, most recently as senior director of product and customer experience. Previously, he worked at PwC and KPMG.

Lespada received a Bachelor of Science in finance from Universidad de Buenos Aires, Argentina; and a Master of Business Administration from the George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He is active in diversity development and recruitment and is an active participant and supporter of the Montgomery Cheetahs, a special-education youth hockey club.

