Senate Bill 46 would transfer some property from Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill to the Town of Smyrna

Sen. Bruce Ennis of Smyrna has introduced a bill that would transfer some state-owned land at the Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill near Lake Como to the Town of Smyrna to expand the size of the park at the lake.

Senate Bill 46 was introduced June 11 with Ennis as the primary sponsor and Rep. Bill Carson as an additional sponsor.

The proposal was referred to the Senate Elections, Government & Community Affairs Committee.

According to the bill, the Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill property includes land along the shoreline of Lake Como in excess of what is required for the operation of the facility, while the Town of Smyrna would like to expand the park at Lake Como.

The proposal calls for the transfer and conveyance of a portion of the land known as the Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill to the Town of Smyrna to expand the park for the consideration of $1.

The specific boundaries of the property to be divided and transferred would be determined in an agreement between the Department of Health and Social Services and the Town of Smyrna.

All costs resulting from the survey, division, recording and transferring of the property to the Town of Smyrna would be paid by the town. The town would also be required to install a border fence with a locked gate separating the property from the remaining Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill parcel, to the specifications of the Department of Health and Social Services.

The deed for the property would contain a provision that the property cannot be subsequently sold or in any way transferred to any other person, corporation, or association or used for a non-public purpose without further legislative approval.