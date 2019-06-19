Emerald ash borer, a destructive insect from Asia that attacks and kills ash trees, was confirmed in Newark.

Originally found in northern Delaware in 2016, recent infestations were confirmed in Middletown and Seaford in November 2018.

Current guidelines recommend the removal or treatment of ash trees if located within 15 miles of a known infestation. Because Delaware is geographically small and EAB can go undetected for years, residents are encouraged to educate themselves now and take action.

Delaware Department of Agriculture recommends that property owners within a 5- to 15-mile radius of a positive EAB detection treat the trees they want to keep. Tree removal is suggested so homeowners can protect their property and help limit the spread of this insect. For the latest information from the Delaware Department of Agriculture, visit de.gov/ashtrees for an EAB Fact Sheet and an Ash Treatment Decision Guide.

The Delaware Forest Service estimates that ash comprises 2% of the total tree species in the state; however, some communities near urban areas have a higher percentage of ash and could be more adversely impacted.