The Department of Transportation is welcoming fans to the Firefly Music Festival produced by AEG Entertainment Group at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway in Dover.

Camping load-in begins June 20, and the three-day music festival will commence June 21-23.

The Visit Delaware Shuttle will run Fridays through Sundays, with experienced and personable drivers transporting fans along three routes with arrival times of 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Departure times are 9 p.m., 10 p.m., midnight, 1 a.m.and 2:30 a.m. The 2:30 a.m. departure shuttle runs on Fridays and Saturdays only.

Delaware Beach Line will make stops at Holiday Inn Express in Bethany Beach; Hyatt Place in Dewey Beach; and Sleep Inn & Suites in Rehoboth Beach. The Wilmington Line will stop at Wilmington AMTRAK Station; Hilton Wilmington and Christiana; and Hampton Inn & Suites Wilmington and Christiana. The University of Delaware/Newark line will stop at Embassy Suites Newark-Wilmington South and Homewood Suites in Newark.

To book the Visit Delaware Shuttle, a hotel or the Great Atlantic Campout, visit fireflyfestival.com.

DelDOT’s Transportation Management Center staff, in coordination with Dover Police and Delaware State Police, will monitor traffic in and around Dover to ensure safe travel for motorists. With the expected number of patrons attending the festival, the intersection of Leipsic Road and Persimmon Tree Road will be closed to through traffic beginning at 8 a.m. June 21, through 2 a.m. June 24.

Local residents will not have access through the closure area until the conclusion of the festival. At the conclusion of the festival, all roads will reopen.

The majority of vamping check-in/processing will be located at Dover International Speedway Lot 1, the largest DIS parking lot, located south of the speedway bordered by U.S. 13, Leipsic Road and Plaza Drive. Traffic from the south will enter Lot 1 from northbound U.S. 13 through Jefferic Boulevard, and from the north using Leipsic Road.

Traffic from the north will use Route 1 southbound to Exit 104 to U.S. 13 southbound, then turn left onto Leipsic Road. Should traffic conditions warrant, Exits 104 and 98 from Route 1 will be closed, and traffic will be directed to Exit 95 to Bay Road onto U.S. 13 North to Lot 1 via Jefferic Boulevard.

Once each vehicle is processed in Lot 1 they will exit at the east end of Lot 1 back to Leipsic Road to their assigned camping area.

Festival Will Call will be located on the south end of the Dover Mall. Additional vehicles from camping sites, identified as “overnight” cars will be parked on Dover Mall property. Motorists and mall patrons are asked to expect heavier volumes of traffic in and around Dover Mall during the festival.

For festival patrons that are not camping on Dover International Speedway property, daily parking is available in speedway parking lots. Daily parking lots are accessible from the Main Entrance to Dover International Speedway from U.S. 13.

Motorists can adjust their routes or travel times by using DelDOT’s Smartphone application. The DelDOT App is available and can be downloaded free at the Google Play and Apple store, search for “DelDOT.” WTMC 1380 AM is also available through the DelDOT App. The DelDOT App for updated travel-related information or tune to WTMC 1380 AM for up-to-the-minute traffic conditions.