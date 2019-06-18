The Second Street Players will present “Happy Days — A New Musical” for two weekends in July at Riverfront Theater, 2 S. Walnut St., Milford.

Based on the hit TV series, the production is directed by Josh Gross and co-directed by Laura Howard.

“Happy Days” reintroduces the Cunninghams, along with Potsie, Ralph Malph and Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli to a new generation.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. July 19, 20, 21, 26 and 27 and 2 p.m. July 21 and 28. Tickets are $20 each, with a $1 discount for seniors and students for Sunday matinees.

For tickets and more,visit secondstreetplayers.com or call 800-838-3006.