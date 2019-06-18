Second Street Players will present “Run for Your Wife” as its fourth show of its 2019 season, replacing “The Odd Couple,” which was recently announced as a mid-season replacement.

Auditions for “Run for Your Wife” are set for 7 p.m. July 7 and 8 at the Riverfront Theatre, 2 S. Walnut St., Milford. This is a highly physical comedy farce and all of the roles are very physical. Those auditioning will be asked to read from the script, and should be prepared to do their best British dialect.

“Run for Your Wife” tells the story of unassuming cab driver John Smith, who has two different wives and two different homes in two different towns — and a very precise schedule for juggling it all. Things begin to unravel when Smith gets a bump on the head and lands in the hospital, where both of his addresses surface and police from both towns begin to investigate. Having upset his schedule, Smith becomes hopelessly entangled in his attempts – aided by his hapless upstairs neighbor – to explain himself to his wives and two suspicious police detectives.

For more information on auditions, contact Director Steve Twilley at 245-3660.

Show dates are Sept. 13-15 and 20-22.

For more, visit secondstreetplayers.com.