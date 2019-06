People’s Place announced its Veterans Outreach Program was a 2019 recipient of a $5,000 grant from the Milford Lions Club Eunice Reed Fund.

This grant will enable the Veterans Outreach Program to continue providing various services to veterans in the greater Milford area, including transportation to local Veterans Affairs Hospitals.

For more, email krigby@peoplesplace2.com or call 422-8033, ext. 198, or visit peoplesplace2.com.