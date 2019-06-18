I.g. Burton & Company Inc. teamed with DE Turf Sports Complex for i.g. Burton Day, a day of free play for children ages 3-12, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at De Turf, 4000 S. Bay Road, Milford.

“We are giving kids and their families an opportunity to come out and have some fun,” said Charlie Burton, owner of i.g. Burton & Company Inc. “The DE Turf Sports Complex is a great facility with soccer, field hockey and lacrosse along with all the gear anyone needs to participate. People can bring their own equipment. But if they don’t have any, it’s OK. We will have it there. It’s a day to get outside and have fun with the family.”

In addition to the free day of play, lunch will be served by Kono Pizza of Delaware. The first 100 participants will receive a free pizza cone courtesy of i.g. Burton.

i.g.. Burton & Co. Inc. was founded in 1908, and Charlie Burton is the fifth-generation family owner. I.g. Burton has dealerships in Milford, Seaford, Lewes and Smyrna, and Berlin, Maryland.

For more, visit igburton.com or call 330-8873.