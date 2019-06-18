Festival tips for newbies

Some call it a graduation gift. Others say it’s a vacation. The rest refer to it as Firefly.

The annual festival returns to The Woodlands of Dover Friday through Sunday, with pre-festival performances Thursday evening on both the North Hub Beach Club stage and South Hub stage.

For those of you venturing into The Woodlands for the first time, here are five tips to help make your inaugural visit as smooth as possible.

1. Tickets, parking & app

There are a variety of ticket options to purchase, ranging from your standard single-day passes at $129 to the balling Weekend Super Duper VIP passes at $7,199. Super Duper VIP tickets include amenities such as lodging at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino for three nights for two people, golf cart concierge to the various concert stages and access to the VIP area and breakfast buffet at Dover Downs.

Tickets can be bought online. Ordered passes will be available at Will Call at Dover Mall (1365 N. Dupont Highway, Dover), with signage directing you near the Sears. Will Call will be open from: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., today; 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday through Saturday; and 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday.

General parking for festival-goers will be at Dover International Speedway (at 1131 N. Dupont Highway, Dover).

In order to keep up with new festival announcements or to see the lineup and map of The Woodlands, you’ll want to download the Firefly app for iPhone and Android.

2. Weather or not…

You can pray for sunshine, but it’d also be wise to prepare for rain in case things go left, since this is a festival and a little bit of a rain won’t stop it. Whether or not it rains, it’d be a good idea to pack a poncho/raincoat. In the event the weather ends up being sunny, you’ll want to be prepared with sunblock, because getting sunburned isn’t cute.

3. Fly fashion

Wearing clothes you feel comfy and fresh in is the key. Some decent options include donning tank tops, crop tops, shorts, floral shirts, leotards and kimonos. For revelers who want to make a bigger fashion statement, you can rock body and hair glitter, a wide-brim hat, your favorite shades, face paint and flamboyant accessories like legwarmers.

When it comes to footwear, it’s smart to wear shoes you won’t mind getting muddy (if it rains) and that feel good on your feet. Thong sandals always make an appearance in The Woodlands, yet bear in mind they can easily get swallowed up by thirsty mud holes.

Bandannas are good to have handy since you can wear them around your nose to prevent you from inhaling dirt if it gets dusty, you can wear them around your head to keep sweat out of your eyes, and you can wet them and wear them around your neck to keep you cool.

4. Free your mind

It’s a given many people are familiar with this year’s headliners: Panic! At The Disco (Friday), Travis Scott (Saturday) and Post Malone (Sunday). But Firefly has much more to offer than just those three acts.

So feel free to be open to hearing a few sets by artists off the main stage who you’ve never heard before. After all, each of this weekend’s headliners were once smaller artists who people overlooked because their names weren’t the biggest on a festival flyer.

5. Law of attraction(s)

There are multiple reasons why people love Firefly, and one is due to their offering of attractions like The Thicket. The latter is tucked between the trees where you can grab a pair of headphones and enjoy a silent disco with a handful of other folks and show off your best dance moves to cool DJ sets.

A new attraction is The Bazaar, where you’ll find treasures and trinkets at the central market, discover music, comedy and variety acts at The Roost, and enjoy art and more.

There’s also The Nook, where you’ll able to bring your hammock and chill in the shade.

Pandora Sound on Lounge will have a video booth where you can dance the day away.



