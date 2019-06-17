26-year-old Treg Burris arrested

The Laurel Police Department arrested a 26-year-old man after finding a multitude of drugs in his home.

On Thursday, June 13, with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Drug Unit, the Laurel Police Department concluded a month-long investigation into the distribution of heroin with the execution of a search warrant at 402 Laurel Court.

The suspect, Treg Burris, was immediately contacted and taken into custody without incident. A search of the residence found 1362 bags of heroin with an approximate weight of 9.534 grams, a .40 Cal Smith and Wesson handgun with an extended magazine and ammunition, 1.41 grams of MDMA (ecstasy), 28 eight-milligram Suboxone strips, two 12-milligram Suboxone strips and numerous prescription pills including methadone, Adderall, Alprazolam, amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.

Burris was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier four quantity, possession of a controlled substance in a tier five quantity, possession of a deadly weapon while in the possession of controlled substance, maintaining a drug property, six counts of possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, possession of drug paraphernalia not marijuana related and breach of release. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $128,401 cash-only bond.