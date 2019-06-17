25-year-old Hunter Schmidt, of Milford, and 21-year-old Kyair Benson, of Middletown, charged

The Dewey Beach Police Department made two arrests after a fight early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on June 16, 2019, officers responded to a fight that began in the parking lot of the North Beach restaurant and extended into the adjacent Ivy restaurant parking lot on Dagsworthy Avenue.

During the course of the investigation, North Beach closed and hundreds of patrons began traveling east on Dagsworthy Avenue towards Coastal Highway and numerous fights erupted. The crowd began to show aggression towards police and refused to disperse.

The Delaware State Police, Rehoboth Beach police and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources police responded and assisted with crowd control. No injuries were reported.

Hunter Schmidt, 25, of Milford, and Kyair Benson, 21, of Middletown, were identified by police as the parties involved in the original fight. Schmidt was charged with third-degree assault and Benson with offensive touching.