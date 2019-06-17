This month's 3rd Thursday in Downtown Milford, hosted by Downtown Milford Inc., is set for June 20.

A night to get out with the entire family, Walnut Street will be closed, food trucks will be on-site and stores stay open until 8 p.m. Those wearing a Shop Local button will receive 15% off at participating stores. Several shops will hold special events, including a Luau Party at Blooming Boutique, with a Simply Southern Sidewalk Sale, rum punch and a chance to meet new store manager Lisa Marino; musicians Gregory and Garrison Makosky and a 15% discount on ice cream for button wearers at Dolce Bakery & Coffee Shop; a 6 p.m. informal wine reception and book signing of “White Horses” by Linda Blaskey, a Milford High School graduate who lives in Lincoln, at Gallery 37; a Lifecycle Lot Party with Kam Productions pop-up shop, Nolah’s Handmade Tie Dye pop-up shop, Karibbean Grill BBQ food truck, music by Speed Limit 18, messy art, water games and activities; Mispillion River Brewing beer and Amity Coffee Roasters Cold Brew Coffee; Mispillion Art League’s silent auction of 6-by-6-inch works of art, with opening bids starting at $25; sidewalk sales at Irish Rose, Red Bandana, Maggie’s Antiques & Friends and Blooming Boutique; Nancy’s Café “Olive + Lemon” serving homemade blueberry gelato and French Brioche Bread Pudding; an information table about summer programs from The Music School of Delaware will be open with an information table about summer programs; and Zaikka Indian Grill, 5 Star BBQ & Bakery and Mr. BBQ food trucks.

For more, visit downtownmilford.org.