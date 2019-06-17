The Delaware Department of Labor is providing career and other labor assistance at libraries in all three counties under a pilot program.

The Delaware Division of Libraries and Delaware Department of Labor rolled out the partnership in February to reach out to residents who may be in need of services but can’t travel to Department of Labor locations. A staff member can offer residents help with the computers available at libraries.

The Department of Labor Employment and Training Staff will be at local libraries to assist with career needs such as searching for jobs and exploring career paths; helping job seekers develop resumes that meets employer needs; learning about federal and state funded employment and training programs; assisting residents as they navigate the online unemployment insurance claims application; and discovering apprenticeship programs and other services.

The current schedule and locations of employment and training staff is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays at Bear Library, 101 Governors Place; 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays at Seaford District Library, 600 N. Market St. Extended; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays at Route 9 Library & Innovation Center, 3022 New Castle Ave., New Castle; 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays at Milton Public Library, 121 Union St.; 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Appoquinimink Community Library, 651 N. Broad St., Suite 101, Middletown; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at Newark Free Library, 750 Library Ave.; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Dover Public Library, 35 Loockerman St.

To ensure the most up-to-date schedule and locations, visit lib.de.us/jobassistance.

Public libraries are an ideal setting for the delivery of career services. As centers for community engagement and accessible technology, people in need of assistance in many cases are already library patrons.

More than 200 agencies and nonprofits are collaborating with Delaware libraries to provide services to patrons across the state.