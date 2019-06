Delaware Hospice’s July Lunch Bunch Talk, “Understanding our Pets, Grieving When They Are Gone,” is set for noon to 1:30 p.m. July 12 at Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford.

Presented by Clinical Psychologist Judy Pierson, Lunch Bunch Lectures are organized by the Family Support Center and are open to all. The fee for lunch is $5. Seating is limited, and early registration is recommended.

For registration and more, call 800-838-9800 or visit delawarehospice.org.