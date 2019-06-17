County Bank recently donated $2,500 to Milford Housing Development Corp., a nonprofit affordable housing provider.

The grant was awarded for MHDC’s Self-Help Housing Program, a sweat-equity based homeownership program for low-income households in rural Delaware. MHDC offered this program since 1997 as an alternative path to homeownership.

Founded in 1977, MHDC’s mission is to provide decent, safe and affordable housing solutions to people of modest means. A few of their primary services include transitional housing, rental housing, emergency home repair, housing rehabilitation, financial literacy and the Self-Help Housing Program.

For more, visit milfordhousing.com, call 422-8255 or email milfordhousing.com/contact.