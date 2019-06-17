Dafne Carnright, of Milford, was awarded the certified parent support provider credential by the National Federation of Families for Children’s Mental Health.

Carnright has been working for the past 10 years as family services coordinator for the Kent/Sussex offices of Autism Delaware, a statewide nonprofit agency that serves individuals and families affected by autism spectrum disorder. The parent of a child on the spectrum has helped families navigate the system of services, connect to resources and provide the support and encouragement that they desperately need.

One of the more innovative means of this support has been the Autism Care Team Program, a new evidence-based approach that she developed at Autism Delaware. Certified family support providers work one-on-one with families of children and adults with autism through this program.

Certification as a CPSP is part of Autism Delaware’s effort to provide high quality, evidence-based family support services to families across Delaware.

"CPSP certification demonstrates a commitment to excellence by Dafne and by our organization,” said Annalisa Ekbladh, director of policy and family services. “By encouraging our family support staff to seek and maintain certification, Autism Delaware has shown that it is committed to providing the best family support service and to the highest standards. Dafne is a role model within our organization and a huge asset to the autism community and the families we serve."

“I’m honored to support families in Delaware,” said Carnright. “It’s a privilege and I’m proud to be part of the growth of the profession.”