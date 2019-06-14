Southern Delaware Tourism will host three monthly photo contests, each with the same theme, “Southern Delaware Summer Fun.”

One winner will receive a Southern Delaware Tourism Swag Package each month, including a signed copy of "Land of Fun," a new book by Chris Lindsley about the Funland amusement park on Rehoboth Beach's Boardwalk.

Photos submitted must be taken in Sussex County. Entries are to be emailed to sodelphotos@gmail.com for each monthly contest.

Submission deadlines are as follows:

— June: From June 1 to 24, entries will be posted to Southern Delaware Tourism’s Facebook page — facebook.com/southerndelawaretourism — on June 25. The winner is a photo with most likes at 3 p.m. June 28.

— July: From July 1 to 25. Entries will be posted to the Facebook page July 26. The winner is the photo with most likes at 3 p.m. July 29.

— August: Between Aug. 1-26. Entries will be posted to the Facebook page Aug. 27. The winner is the photo with most likes at 3 p.m. Aug. 30.

For rules and more, visit bit.ly/2IgLt0o.