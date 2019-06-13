Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant announced the upcoming release of the Some Gave All Lager, a memorial brew to honor local firefighter Sgt. Christopher Slutman, who was killed in an April 8 explosion near Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan.

A decorated New York Police Department firefighter who commuted from the Wilmington area to New York City for the Ladder 27 Fire Company, Slutman also served in the Marine Corps and volunteered as a firefighter in Kentland, Maryland. Slutman’s funeral, which took place in April, followed a three-state route, from the Dover Airforce Base to St. Thomas Church in New York City.

The beer, called Some Gave All Lager, is a hopped American lager with notes of white grapes and grass.

Some Gave All Lager will be available at Iron Hill Newark and will be released in a First Pour Ceremony with Slutman’s family and friends at 5 p.m. June 19. One dollar of each pint or mug sold throughout the beers run will be donated directly to the family of Slutman as well as 20% of all food sales from the First Pour Ceremony Night.

“Sgt. Slutman was an American hero from our neck of the woods, and we wanted to find a fitting way to honor him, as well as provide assistance to his family,” said Kevin Finn, co-founder and chairman of the board of Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant.

For more, visit ironhillbrewery.com.