Sabra Collins, a physical education teacher at Caesar Rodney High School, is Caesar Rodney School District’s 2019-20 Teacher of the Year.

“Sabra truly exemplifies the reason why Caesar Rodney is such a special place for our students,” said Superintendent Kevin Fitzgerald. “She has proven herself to be inventive and innovative in preparing the type of lessons that her students will be able to practice long after they leave her class. I am proud of her and believe that she is an outstanding representative of the type of teaching excellence found throughout the district.”

Collins received her Bachelor of Science in physical education and health education, summa cum laude, from Appalachian State University in 2010. She holds a Master of Education in curriculum and instruction from Walden University and is pursuing her Master of Education in educational administration from Lamar University.

In 2016, Collins was named the Delaware Alliance for Health and Physical Education Recreation and Dance High School Teacher of the Year. She also was a Caesar Rodney High School Teacher of the Year nominee. And in 2018, she was named the Society of Health and Physical Educators America Eastern District High School Teacher of the Year. Collins has been a Caesar Rodney High School field hockey coach since 2010 and also serves as department chair for physical education.

Sabra Collins will represent Caesar Rodney School District and compete against 19 other Teacher of the Year nominees for the honor of becoming the Delaware’s Teacher of the Year. That announcement will be made in October by Gov. John Carney.

Caesar Rodney’s 2019-20 Building Teachers of the Year are Christina Bevenour, Major George Welch Elementary School; Alex Carter, John S. Charlton School; Alisa Cavaliero, W. Reily Brown Elementary School; Allison Gerni, Fred Fifer III Middle School; Katrina King, McIlvaine Early Childhood Center; Eric Kraus, Nellie H. Stokes Elementary School; Amy Laslow, Dover Air Base Middle School; Andrea Pennington, F. Niel Postlethwait Middle School; Krystal Ray, Star Hill Elementary School; Amy Smith, Allen Frear Elementary School; and Chunyang Yang, W. B. Simpson Elementary School.