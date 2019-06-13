Some fun First State events to dive into this weekend.

1. Wilmington Drama League is reminding us Mickey isn’t the only cool mouse on the block, with their production of “Stuart Little, The Musical.”

The show is based on E.B. White’s classic tale about a little mouse born into a normal New York family. “Stuart Little” features a charming mouse and tells an underdog story of trying to survive in a world with humans.

The soundtrack offers melodic ballads to exciting choral numbers.

“Stuart Little, The Musical” will stand tall at Wilmington Drama League, 10 W. Lea Blvd., Wilmington at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and at 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. COST $12 to $20; $10 to $15 (Saturday matinee only) INFO wilmingtondramaleague.org or 764-1172.

2. Milford’s own Stone Jack Ballers will ball out in their neck of the woods, treating listeners to tunes that could range from folk, rock and Southern soul to blues and pop.

Stone Jack Ballers will shoot their shot at Mispillion River Brewing, 255 Mullet Run, Milford from 8 to 10 p.m., Saturday. COST Free. INFO mispillionriverbrewing.com or 491-6623.

3. It took finding their father’s old-school dreadnought guitar for siblings Nick and Tyler Talbott to discover their love of music, which eventually helped lead them to create their band The Talbott Brothers.

The duo stirs up elements of rock, blues and pop with honest storytelling. The pair have found themselves in front of sold-out crowds around the country and have shared the stage with ZZ Ward, Johnnyswim and AJR.

The Talbott Brothers will show off their familial harmonies at the Rusty Rudder, 113 Dickinson St., Dewey Beach at 9 p.m., Sunday. COST Free. INFO rustyrudderdewey.com or 227-3888.