The Rehoboth Beach Museum, 511 Rehoboth Ave., will screen a 25-minute video oral history of Henrietta Pierson at 11:30 a.m. June 27.

Museum Director Nancy Alexander will host the program and fill in the details from Pierson’s oral history. Pierson was born in Rehoboth Beach in 1925. After leaving the area to attend school in Wilmington and then to work as an adult, she returned to the area, living out the remainder of her life in Milton until she died in 2017 at age 91.

In the oral history, Pierson remembers the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, the Blue Hen Theater, the Rehoboth Elementary School for African Americans and other pre-desegregation elements of living in southern Delaware in the 1930s and 1940s. Her piano skills are also a part of this look back at Rehoboth Beach history.

The program is free for members; and there is a $5 suggested donation for nonmembers. Reservations are to 227-7310.

For more, visit rehobothbeachmuseum.org.