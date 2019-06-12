Officers have arrested 61-year-old Allen Mohr

A Milford man has been arrested and banned from any contact with Walmart stores after allegedly threatening an employee.

Det. Timothy Maloney said police were notified June 6 of a threat against the Milford store that would take place June 11. Their investigation identified a suspect in the threat, whom Maloney identified as 61-year-old Allen Mohr.

Police later learned the threat actually was against a store worker, Maloney said.

Police obtained a warrant and tried to arrest him June 10, but were not able to reach him. They did arrest Mohr June 11 at his home.

Mohr has been charged with terroristic threatening and was released after posting a $1,000 cash-only bond. He was ordered to have no contact with the employee or with the Walmart stores.

Maloney said the Milford Police Department does not consider there to be any active threat against Walmart, its employees, or patrons. The Milford Police Department reminds citizens that if they see something or someone that appears to be suspicious, they should call 9-1-1 immediately, he said.