The Optimist Club of Sussex County will host its first golf event at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 12 at the Mulligan’s Point Golf Club, 22426 Sussex Pines Road, Georgetown.

Golfers are encouraged to organize and pre-register their four-person teams or sign up individually with a cost of $75 per person. Discounts will be given to first responders, veterans and educators. Registration will include a round of golf, a boxed lunch, complimentary drinks and snacks, course games and activities. Prizes will be awarded with special hole-in-one opportunities including a Jeep, a trip and an electronic package.

For more, email jraygolf@comcast.net or dave.hartman@hvacrsales.co.