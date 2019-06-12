The Heritage Museums & Gardens of Dorchester, 1003 Greenway Drive, Cambridge, Maryland, recently installed “Baseball in Cambridge,” an exhibit honoring the baseball history of Cambridge and Dorchester County.

From the 1920s to 1949, Cambridge played host to several professional Class D baseball teams.

“Baseball in Cambridge” features photos of the Cambridge Class D baseball teams over the years and the people who made them possible. From Fred Lucas to Sheriff Robinson and Clarence Miles, viewers will learn the commitment of locals to baseball in the area.

Photos on display include the Cambridge Canners from the 1920s, the Cambridge Cardinals from the late 1930s through the 1940s and the Cambridge Dodgers from 1946 to 1949.

Cambridge is the birthplace of two major league baseball world champions — Jake Flowers, who won in 1926 and 1931 with the St. Louis Cardinals; and Troy Brohawnm, who won in 2001 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. On display are Brohawn’s game-worn spikes and the third base from Game 5 of the 2001 World Series.

Also on display are Dorchester baseball players waiting for visitors’ identifications. Other baseball photos would be welcomed into the exhibit, and copies can be made for this purpose. The exhibit will be on display through October.

The Heritage Museums and Gardens of Dorchester is operated by the Dorchester County Historical Society. The exhibit was installed by new board member Donnie Davidson.

For more, call 410-228-7953 or email dchs@verizon.net.