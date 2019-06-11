Kent County Tourism Corporation hosted a travel familiarization tour of Delaware’s Quaint Villages on June 4-6.

The touring group involved professional travel writers and group tour planners from the mid-Atlantic and as far as Lynchburg, Virginia; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; to Boston.

The FAM Tour kicked off with a track tour of Dover International Speedway along with visiting various museums and attractions in Delaware’s Quaint Villages. Some attractions and museums included the Air Mobility Command Museum, Fifer Orchards & Country Store, First State Heritage State Park, Delaware State Fairgrounds and Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge. The group received two welcomes during their visit to Kent County. Mayor Christiansen and Dover City Councilman Fred Neil welcomed the group in Dover.

The tour wrapped up in Milford with a historical walking tour and an ice cream treat while the group took in boutique and specialty shops. One of the highlights of the FAM tour involved a sunset charter cruise out of Bowers Beach with libation tastings from some of Kent County’s craft breweries and wineries.

FAM Tours are one of the marketing tools that Kent County Tourism uses to sell the destination to potential visitors with the ultimate goal to increase visitation to the area. Kent County Tourism’s goal for the FAM tour is for media and group tour planners to experience what the area has to offer first-hand, so they can better relate information to their readers and clients, in return to book future meetings and tours. The organization plans to hold a similar FAM tour each year in part of their efforts to increase group sales and to promote Delaware’s Quaint Villages.