The Benjamin Potter Charity Trust, a fund administered by the CenDel and Delaware Community Foundations, was named a 2019 Shining Light Award Winner by the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition.

During the past several years, the DBCC has received tens of thousands of dollars in funding from the Potter Trust. The CenDel and Delaware Community Foundations were honored by the DBCC at an event June 6 in Wilmington.

The DBCC has used the funding from the Potter Trust to provide emergency funding and support to Delawareans undergoing treatment for breast cancer, helping them pay for housing, utilities, child care, transportation and medical expenses.

The Potter Trust, established by Colonel Benjamin Potter in 1843, has helped the economically underprivileged in Kent County for 175 years. A committee reviews applications and awards grants annually.

The CenDel Foundation, in partnership with the Delaware Community Foundation, is committed to helping people transform the community through charitable giving. Since 2008, the foundation has distributed more than $2.5 million in grants and funding to various organizations in central Delaware, improving the lives of those living in Kent County. For more, call 724-7538 or visit cendelfoundation.org.

The mission of the Delaware Community Foundation is to improve the lives of the people of Delaware by empowering and growing philanthropy through knowledge and relationships, now and in the future. As a facilitator, information resource and manager of charitable funds, the DCF helps communities and philanthropists focus charitable resources for the greatest community benefit statewide. For more, visit delcf.org or call 571-8004.