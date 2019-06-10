The Delaware Department of Transportation announced to motorists that starting June 14, two-directional traffic will be permitted on Old Beach Road northbound/southbound, west of Route 1 between Barratts Chapel Road and Buffalo Road, Little Heaven.

Additionally, beginning June 21, two-directional traffic will be permitted on Little Heaven Road northbound/southbound, east of Route 1 between Bowers Beach Road and Mulberrie Point Road.

These changes to the traffic pattern will improve local access and will bring the service roads into their final configuration; allowing travel both northbound and southbound adjacent to each side of Route 1.

Variable message boards will alert motorists of the new traffic pattern.