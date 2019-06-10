Two Milford utility workers were recently honored at the state capitol for their altruistic work.

Gary Johnston, a first-class lineman, and Rob Palladino, a third class lineman apprentice, were presented with House of Representatives’ Tributes in the House Chamber on June 4. The pair recently volunteered their services to aid an initiative to bring electricity to unserved homes in northeastern Arizona, southeastern Utah and northwestern New Mexico.

The “Light Up Navajo” effort is a pilot initiative of the American Public Power Association, in cooperation with the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority, to electrify the residences of Navajo Nation families living without access to electricity. Of the 55,000 homes located on the 27,000-square-mile Navajo Nation, about 15,000 do not have electricity.

Volunteer power utility crews from across the nation that included Milford — a Delaware Municipal Electric Corp. member community — donated materials and volunteered time to the ongoing project.

State Rep. Charles Postles, R-Milford North; and Bryan Shupe, R-Milford South, co-sponsored the tributes.