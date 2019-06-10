The Milford City Council will sit as a board of revision and appeal in regard to the 2019-20 Milford general property assessment at 6:30 p.m. July 22 in the Council Chambers at Milford City Hall, 201 S. Walnut St.

Property owners wishing to appeal the value of their property under the 2019-20 general assessment must call 422-6616, ext. 1204, by 4:30 p.m. July 12.

Copies of the 2019-20 general assessment are posted for public information at Milford City Hall and the Milford Customer Service Center, 119 S. Walnut St.