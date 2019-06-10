Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware; Mike Braun, R-Indiana; Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona; and Rick Scott, R-Florida, introduced, on June 4, the Student Loan Tax Elimination Act of 2019, which removes the "origination fee" adding unnecessary debt to student borrowers’ overall student loan costs.

“The cost of college places an ever-increasing burden on a growing number of Americans. In Delaware, 62% of bachelor’s degree students have student debt, and that debt averages more than $34,000 per person. I’m proud to support this measure to reduce the student loan burden for students in Delaware and across the country," said Coons.