Smyrna School District Superintendent Patrik Williams said counselors will be at Smyrna High School today, this evening and Saturday, June 8 from 8 a.m. to noon to provide care and assistance for students in need.

A student from Smyrna High School was the teen who died in the collision Thursday evening on Wheatley's Pond Road at Mt. Friendship Road west of Smyrna.

Today, Smyrna Superintendent Patrik Williams sent the following statement:

"The Smyrna School District is deeply saddened over the events of Thursday, June 6, 2019, when four current students and a graduate from last year were in an automobile collision at the intersection of Wheatley’s Pond and Mt. Friendship roads.

The collective thoughts and prayers of the Smyrna School District go out to the families of those affected, and we continue to collaborate with the Smyrna Police Department to provide services to our students and staff. We have secured school-, district- and state-level resources to assist our entire Smyrna School District family during this difficult time. Counselors will be at Smyrna High School today and into the evening hours to provide care and assistance.

Tomorrow, Saturday, June 8, counselors will return to Smyrna High School, as well, between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon.

Since our primary focus is on helping our students and staff during this time of need, we respectfully request that no television cameras or reporters come to any of our school campuses."