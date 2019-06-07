Naquan Ingram is charged with shooting a man during a disturbance outside the Allure Night Club.

Officers with the US Marshal’s First State Fugitive Task Force have arrested a probationer in connection with a June shooting at a local nightclub.

Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said Naquan Ingram, 35, was developed as a suspect in the June 2 incident at the Allure Night Club, located at 865 N. Dupont Highway.

Ingram was identified by detectives who reviewed video surveillance footage from cameras in the vicinity of the club. He was arrested while at Dover’s Probation and Parole office.

Ingram is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangering, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and illegal gang participation.

He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of a $174,000 cash bond.