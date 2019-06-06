Gov. John Carney announced on June 6 his intention to nominate Delaware attorney Michael W. Arrington to serve as a Family Court judge.

Members of the Delaware Senate must vote to confirm Carney’s nomination.

Arrington would replace retiring Judge Barbara Crowell.

“I am pleased to nominate Michael Arrington to serve on the Family Court bench,” said Carney. “Michael has earned the respect of Delaware’s legal community up and down our state, worked in Family Court, and has specific experience in family law that will serve our state well. I look forward to the Senate considering his nomination.”

Arrington is managing partner of the Delaware law firm Parkowski, Guerke & Swayze. He has a litigation and appellate practice, with a focus on family law. From 1992-2000, he served as director of Special Court Services for the Family Court.

Arrington holds a bachelor’s degree from St. Joseph’s College, and a graduate degree from Villanova University. He earned his law degree from the Widener University School of Law.