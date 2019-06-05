COD Test template

The state Division of Revenue has published the Top 100 tax delinquents lists for the first quarter of 2018. Businesses and individuals each have a list.

Businesses in Kent County:

Newwind Enterprises Llc 1365 N Dupont Hwy Ste 4016 Dover 39,818.11 20/20 Financial 1210a S Governors Ave Dover 38,645.76 Swg Enterprises, Inc 106 Semans Dr Dover 49,662.79 Catts Plumbing Repair Inc 221 Exchange Dr Camden Wyo 38,693.11 Irizarry Dorcas A 114 Cattle Dr Felton 66,021.81 Seacoast Motors 902 Irish Hill Rd Felton 63,190.75 Compassionate Pain Management 1000 Midway Dr Ste 3 Harrington 51,259.20 Lawrence W. Deats 128 Gunter Rd Hartly 44,136.93 J T Enterprise Llc 1752 Halltown Rd Hartly 51,292.54 Middleton William 455 E Cherry Dr Magnolia 63,074.82

Kent County businesses in the Top 100 account for $505,795.82 owed. The full business list in PDF format is available here.

Individuals:

Donald E Swetland 6 Lakeview Dr Dover 69,507.63 Robert D Kellam Po Box 1909 Dover 69,260.91 Shawn P Mcilroy 3401 S Dupont Hwy Camden Wyo 68,193.60 Wayne R Jackson 798 Henry Cowgill Rd Camden 67,978.20 Waynenicka Johnson Po Box 509 Camden Wyo 67,752.59 Joshua Tucker 1752 Halltown Rd Hartly 63,684.47 Vernon Lam 1849 Pearsons Corner Rd Hartly 63,482.64 Bruce E Roberson Po Box 768 Smyrna 55,526.73 Henry J Steller III 1070 Black Diamond Rd Smyrna 55,075.84

Individual county residents account for $580,462.61 in back taxes. The full list of individuals is available here in PDF format.