St. Georges Technical High School’s annual Freshman Community Service Day was held May 30.

Students assisted at the MOT Jean Birch Senior Center, Odessa playground, Brandywine Valley SPCA, Riverview Cemetery, Mantis Movement, the George Read House and at roadside cleanups.

The purpose of the activity is to provide community service opportunities to teach students skills related to their newly-assigned career areas. The initiative also coincides with a “pay it forward” unit that they are studying in the career and transition program, aligned with the school’s vision of providing students with opportunities to serve and learn civic responsibility.

Students work alongside their career instructor and develop relationships that will continue to strengthen the rest of their high school career and beyond.

In Odessa, about 15 freshmen pursuing athletic health care careers spent the morning helping to improve physical fitness opportunities for children by sprucing up the playground on Main Street (Route 299), just west of U.S. Route 13. One of the projects they worked on was spreading mulch around swings and playground equipment.

“The day of service is about wanting to give back to your community,” said Ruquiyah Harrison. “We’re helping kids by improving the playground.”

St. Georges Tech learning support coach Sally Hines said the students are also getting to know the other students they’ll be working with in their career area during their next three years at the school.

“In addition to giving back to their community, we’re doing team-building activities so they can learn to work together moving forward,” said Hines.

Harrison said, “We’re learning teamwork. We’re working with people we don’t really know, and it’s good to step out of your shell and talk to new people and get to know them.”

At the MOT Jean Birch Senior Center, students in the nurse tech career field helped with a variety of programs including a tai chi class. The programs gave students a chance to talk with seniors and learn about what they’re doing to promote physical and mental fitness.