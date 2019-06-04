Ethan Hurd, of Milford, is one of more than 200 student-athletes who competed for Lebanon Valley College’s Flying Dutchmen during the spring 2019 semester.

Hurd, a graduate of Milford Senior High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science at The Valley.

Hurd was a member of the baseball team. Under the tutelage of first-year head coach Jonas Fester, Lebanon Valley's baseball team posted a 16-23 overall record in 2019. The Dutchmen began the year strong and won their first seven games of the season to get off to their best start in more than 18 years.