Delaware Department of Transportation Secretary Jennifer Cohan announced that Shanté Hastings has been selected as the new chief engineer for the department and will transition to her new role on July 1.

Hastings is in charge of overseeing all of the departments’ capital projects throughout the state. The chief engineer also runs the Division of Transportation Solutions, a 450-person division dedicated to the operation and improvement of Delaware's transportation infrastructure. The division strives to provide mobility options for Delaware's citizens, improve the safety of its roadway network, reduce congestion and delay for travelers, minimize the environmental impact of the transportation system and extend the service life of transportation investments to get the most out of every dollar spent.

“Shanté has excelled in every role she has held with DelDOT for nearly 20 years, and I am so happy that she will serve in this critical role for the Department going forward. In addition to her talent and skills, her character and compassion exemplify what we aspire to be as a state agency that impacts the lives of hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors every day,” said Cohan.

“I am excited to lead our team in the delivery of transportation improvement projects and the implementation of innovation to improve travel and quality of life for our residents and all who utilize our transportation system,” said Hastings.

During her 19-year career with the department, Hastings has served as a project manager, assistant maintenance engineer, chief of performance management, deputy director of transportation solutions and her current role as director of policy and performance. Shanté graduated from the University of Delaware in 2000 with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering, She also serves as the secretary’s designee on national policy issues and is the department’s liaison with the Federal Highway Administration. In 2013, Hastings was awarded the Young Engineer of the Year Award by the Delaware Engineering Society in recognition of her work in the field of engineering and community service.

Hastings succeeds Rob McCleary, who will retire from the department on June 30 after more than 30 years of service to the state.

Hastings is a Sussex County resident and lives in Millsboro with her family.