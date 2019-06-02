29-year-old Wilbur L. Doughty, of Georgetown, and 30-year-old Nicole M. Millman, of Dover, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested two after a Seaford traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, the Delaware State Police Sussex County Governor’s Task Force was operating in the Concord area. Troopers observed a white Dodge Charger commit a traffic violation on Middleford Road. A traffic stop was initiated just before the vehicle pulled into the Middleford Deli.

Police said the passenger, 29-year-old Wilbur L. Doughty, of Georgetown, jumped out of the vehicle and ran across the road, behind several private residences. After a brief foot pursuit, troopers took him into custody and found three bundles (0.266 grams) of suspected heroin on his person.

Doughty was listed as a fugitive wanted out of Sussex County Superior Court for three counts of violation of probation, Sussex County Court of Common Pleas for violation of probation and Sussex County Court of Common Pleas for two counts of failure to appear.

The driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Nicole M. Millman, of Dover, was found to be in possession of two bundles of suspected heroin (0.119 grams) and drug paraphernalia. She had an active capias out of Kent County Family Court for violation of probation.

Doughty was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $2,500 secured bond.

Millman was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and various traffic charges. She was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on her violation of probation capias.