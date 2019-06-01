Cameron Houck was charged with possession of a firearm while under the influence

Delaware State Police have arrested a Virginia man after he allegedly threatened others with a handgun.

Division spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz said troopers were called to the Green Stinger Sports Bar and Grill at about 1:10 a.m. Saturday, June 1. There they found the suspect, identified as Cameron Houck, had been involved in an altercation with three people in the parking lot. Houck allegedly pointed a handgun at several of these individuals, Bratz said.

Troopers confiscated the handgun and took Houck into custody without further incident. It was determined Houck allegedly was under the influence of alcohol, Bratz added.

Houck was taken to Troop 3 in Camden and charged with three counts of aggravated menacing, possession of a firearm while under the influence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He later was arraigned at a Justice of the Peace court and issued a no-contact order.