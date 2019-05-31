Teresa “Terri” Hudson, city clerk of Milford, was elected to the board of directors of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, a nonprofit organization with more than 15,000 members worldwide, on May 22 during the Institute's 73rd Annual Conference in Birmingham, Alabama.

Hudson’s region represents Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. She will serve a three-year term culminating in May 2022.

After working in municipal government for 19 years, Hudson was appointed Milford city clerk in July 1997. As city clerk, Hudson opened communications between elected/appointed officials and the public by transforming to website-accessible paperless meeting packets. Over the years, she has assisted a number of clerks in their implementation of this process.

As the city’s FOIA coordinator, she is committed to the highest degree of efficiency and transparency in the conduct of local government. Hudson has worked with four city managers, four mayors and a diverse group of councilmembers. A member of IIMC and the Delaware Municipal Clerks Association since 2000 and a graduate of the University of Delaware Municipal Clerks Institute, she attained her CMC in 2004 and was Delaware’s third clerk to achieve the Master of Municipal Clerk designation.

Hudson has served on three Region II Conference Committees, as chair of the 2007 Conference, as DMCA treasurer, secretary, vice president and president and is an IIMC mentor. She focuses on education at all levels — new, advanced and seasoned clerks. As Region II director, she wants to dialogue on matters that impact clerks and is a firm believer that “we can each make a difference, but together we become a powerful force.”

