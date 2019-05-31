The Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Delaware State Police, Delaware Department of Transportation and AAA Mid-Atlantic are working to notify the public about the recent spike in motorcycle crash fatalities in Delaware.

Since Jan. 1, there have been six motorcycle fatalities across the state, all in May and all younger than 42 years of age. In all fatal cases, listed speed is the No. 1 contributing factor.

Bikers can prevent crashes and injuries by:

— Reducing speeds and/or maintaining safer speeds.

— Keeping headlights and marker and tail lights on at dusk and in dark or rainy weather

— Staying three to four seconds behind a vehicle they intend to pass, checking oncoming traffic from the left side of the lane, signaling the intention to turn and then checking for oncoming traffic before passing.

— Checking their rearview mirror and quickly turn their head to ensure the vehicle is a safe distance behind them when completing a pass.

— Wearing helmets that meet a high protection standard.

— Wearing proper clothing, eyewear, and sturdy, closed-toe footwear.

Motorists can help to make the roads safer for motorcyclists by taking some simple precautions:

— Be extra cautious on weekends, when more motorcyclists take to the road.

— Provide motorcyclists adequate room to maneuver. Follow at least three to four seconds behind them.

— Allow extra maneuvering room in areas with potholes, pavement transitions and railroad crossings. Motorcyclists may need to slow down, stop or adjust their lane position.

— Never try to share a lane with a motorcycle. Motorcycles have the same right to lanes as any other vehicle.

— If a motorcycle is nearby, check mirrors carefully before changing lanes. Motorcycles may be in blind spots or difficult to see because of their smaller size.

The next OHS motorcycle safety awareness community engagement event will be the Hammer Down for Habitat Motorcycle Ride and Community Day at 9 a.m. June at the American Legion in Smyrna, 107 W. Glenwood Ave., with games, a selfie station and information pertaining to “respecting your ride.” For more on the event, visit bit.ly/2KfZLQm.

For more, visit arrivealivede.com/motorcycle-safety.