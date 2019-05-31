Deeley Insurance Group welcomed Matt Jones as the agency’s personal lines manager.

In his new role, Jones will be responsible for leading the agency’s personal insurance team. He will be charged with the strategic direction of the department and for providing an excellent client experience to more than 10,000 policyholders.

Jones is a third generation agent, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. He joins the team with more than 10 years of experience in personal lines and financial services. Jones and his wife are involved in several organizations that promote the development, growth and safety of local children. In his free time, he enjoys grilling, golf, running and competing in triathlons.

Located in Willards, Maryland, Deeley Insurance Group is a privately held independent insurance agency specializing in employee benefits, business and personal insurances.

For more, visit deeleyinsurance.com.