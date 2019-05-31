The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition's 2019 Shining Light Awards will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 6 at the Blue Ball Barn, 1914 W. Park Drive, Wilmington.

At the 2019 cocktail award reception, the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition will honor Incyte Charitable Giving Foundation, as well as The Benjamin Potter Charity Trust, a fund administered by the CenDel and Delaware Community Foundations.

The Shining Light Awards began in 2014 as a way for the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition to honor individuals and organizations who have made a difference in the local battle against breast cancer. The awards recognize those who have made a significant contribution to the advancements made toward ending breast cancer in the greater Delaware region and who have served to motivate and inspire others to be champions of the cause.

The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition has selected Incyte Charitable Giving Foundation and The Benjamin Potter Charity Trust as the 2019 Shining Light honorees in recognition of their significant contributions to the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition’s Breast Care Assistance Fund.

Proceeds from the Shining Light Awards will provide financial support to survivors in need through the DBCC Breast Care Assistance Fund.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available and reservations are $50 per person. For more about the Shining Light Awards winners, sponsorship opportunities and registration information, visit debreastcancer.org/events or contact kpaustian@debreastcancer.org.