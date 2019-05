In its first weekend of operations, DART’s Beach Bus ridership hit record highs.

During Memorial Day weekend, 10,905 trips were taken, a 37% increase in rides compared to 2018 and 42% more than in 2017. Route 201 — Red Line, traveling frequently between the Lewes Transit Center, Rehoboth Park & Ride and Rehoboth Boardwalk, contributed to 84% of the ridership increase.