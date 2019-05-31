It was a proud day for all at Lake Forest High School

There were 193 graduates -- and hundreds more proud family members and friends -- on hand Friday night at Lake Forest High School held its 50th graduation ceremonies.

The students earned more than $5.9 million in offered scholarships and grants, and at least 60 percent plan to move on to college.

"You have been nothing short of remarkable," principal Leslie Webb told the group. "You will leave Lake Forest High School a better place than when you found it."